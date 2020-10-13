Hollencrest Capital Management Has $7.43 Million Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.93. 19,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,402. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.