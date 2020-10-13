Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $704,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,861,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481,322 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,791,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,847,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,075 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,032,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,864,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,531,746. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.97.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

