Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,244 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $47,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LVS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Roth Capital lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

LVS traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.91. 308,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,904,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.93 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

