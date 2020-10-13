Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 1,169 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 5.4% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $45,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 46.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $267.40. 223,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,181,127. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.49. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.03 billion, a PE ratio of 104.32, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Barclays raised their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.62, for a total transaction of $4,119,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,553,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,064,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $1,376,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,432,041.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 718,130 shares of company stock worth $160,620,974 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

