Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $128,901,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after acquiring an additional 767,767 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 366.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 921,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,291,000 after acquiring an additional 723,891 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 310.6% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 672,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,831,000 after acquiring an additional 508,897 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.04. 110,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,655. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.72. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

