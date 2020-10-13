Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,154,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,147,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $207,616,000 after acquiring an additional 627,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,371,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,100,000 after acquiring an additional 145,169 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,787,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $95,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,079 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,621,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $101,058,000 after acquiring an additional 702,505 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $7.72. 3,087,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,257,148. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

