Hollencrest Capital Management Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 98.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,880,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,080. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $127.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.59.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.