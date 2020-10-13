Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 138 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 110,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 8,219.4% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 135,939 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,834,000 after purchasing an additional 134,305 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Totem Point Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $13,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. New Street Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.49.

NVDA traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $571.23. 367,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,308,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $516.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.