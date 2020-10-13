Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 2,092 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,934,000 after purchasing an additional 188,403 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,987. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.67. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $86.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.