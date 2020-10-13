Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 500 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 830,962 shares of company stock worth $101,867,182. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $129.16. 243,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,912,478. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $131.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

