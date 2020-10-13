Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 5,152 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

NYSE:C traded down $2.18 on Tuesday, reaching $43.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,451,865. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.09. The company has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

