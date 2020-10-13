Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 96 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 115.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $240.03. 73,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,767. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.83 and its 200-day moving average is $237.08.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

