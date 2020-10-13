Hollencrest Capital Management Trims Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.07. 660,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,577,328. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $219.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

