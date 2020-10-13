Hollencrest Capital Management Trims Stake in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.05% of Gabelli Equity Trust worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,693,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 41,035 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 12,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,960,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,074,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 45,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 36,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,796. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $6.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th.

About Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

