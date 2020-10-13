Honest (HNST) Market Cap Reaches $739,064.47

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Honest token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. In the last seven days, Honest has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $739,064.47 and approximately $56,797.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00272239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00099086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.77 or 0.01477740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00157238 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.