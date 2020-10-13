Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Outperform”

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$7.25 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$5.00. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HBM. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.31.

TSE:HBM traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,146. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$1.66 and a 52-week high of C$6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -3.90.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$289.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

