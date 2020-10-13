HUSD (HUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $142.36 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, HUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. HUSD has a total market cap of $142.36 million and approximately $36.84 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00008782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HUSD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041208 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $552.28 or 0.04846934 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00053469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00032021 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD (HUSD) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 142,277,646 tokens. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.