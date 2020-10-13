ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DNB Markets

DNB Markets began coverage on shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. ICA Gruppen AB has a 1-year low of $38.75 and a 1-year high of $51.24.

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) Company Profile

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

