Ignition (IC) Reaches Market Cap of $306,096.19

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 75.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Ignition has traded up 244.8% against the dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $306,096.19 and $19.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00051774 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,392.82 or 0.99985677 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001354 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000635 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00141999 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,356,351 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,178 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

