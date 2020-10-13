II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on II-VI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on II-VI from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of II-VI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. II-VI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.93.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. II-VI has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $52.97.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $746.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.58 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that II-VI will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $761,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,292,663.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

