Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Investment Counsel Inc.

Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 2.8% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,924,836,000 after purchasing an additional 772,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,607,000 after purchasing an additional 438,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,769,000 after purchasing an additional 367,413 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $3,769,806.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. Bank of America upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.69.

ITW traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,061. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $206.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.