Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,152 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Illumina by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded down $10.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.99. 52,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.65.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,546,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.03, for a total transaction of $319,224.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,223 shares of company stock worth $11,514,970 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

