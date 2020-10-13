Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

IMO stock traded down C$0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.52. 1,136,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,365. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$18.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -635.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$10.27 and a twelve month high of C$35.80.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.93) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.18 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 0.7717767 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

