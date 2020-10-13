Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.17% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.
IMO stock traded down C$0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.52. 1,136,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,365. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$18.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -635.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$10.27 and a twelve month high of C$35.80.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
