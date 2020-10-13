Incent Price Tops $0.0347 on Major Exchanges (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. Incent has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $149.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Incent has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00272239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00099086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.77 or 0.01477740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00157238 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

