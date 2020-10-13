Independent Research Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €85.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FME. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($81.76) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($111.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €83.07 ($97.73).

ETR FME opened at €72.46 ($85.25) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 1 year high of €81.10 ($95.41). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €71.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €71.77.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

