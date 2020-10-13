Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of IFNNY opened at $33.18 on Friday. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.17, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

