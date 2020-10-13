Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INFN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Infinera from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Infinera in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an underperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Infinera from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Infinera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.91.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Infinera has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 34.82% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $195,414.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,915 shares in the company, valued at $823,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,169 shares of company stock worth $301,744. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Infinera by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,034,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $165,965,000 after buying an additional 580,604 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 7,697,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,568,000 after buying an additional 2,505,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,604,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,340,000 after buying an additional 220,865 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,300,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,541,000 after buying an additional 196,683 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after buying an additional 212,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

