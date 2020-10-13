ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ING Groep from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ING Groep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.88.

ING stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 410,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 22.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 50,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $8,625,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4,895.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 35,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ING Groep by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,282 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ING Groep (ING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.