Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Oct 13th, 2020

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

IPHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Innate Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innate Pharma presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ IPHA opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

