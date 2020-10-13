Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $146.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IIPR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $134.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.36. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $134.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 115.43 and a quick ratio of 115.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.12%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $30,670.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 308,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.26 per share, with a total value of $59,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,589.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $64,351,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 449,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after buying an additional 269,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,753,000 after buying an additional 268,424 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 270,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after buying an additional 229,419 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,156,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,797,000 after buying an additional 202,905 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.