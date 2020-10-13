Insider Buying: Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) CEO Christopher D. Clark bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00.

Shares of NYSE RMT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,532. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.96.

Get Royce Micro Capital Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Royce Micro Capital Trust in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust during the first quarter worth about $68,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust in the first quarter worth about $105,000. 27.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Micro Capital Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.