Insider Selling: Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $130,700.00.

RGR stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,527. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average of $66.37. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $90.74.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Aegis started coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 43,586 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

