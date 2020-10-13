INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:INAQU) Quiet Period Will Expire on October 13th

INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:INAQU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, October 13th. INSU Acquisition Corp. II had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 3rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of INAQU stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. INSU Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

INSU Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

