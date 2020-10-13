Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Receives “Hold” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their hold rating on shares of Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTEC. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intec Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.25.

NTEC stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. The company has a market cap of $18.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.85. Intec Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.81.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intec Pharma will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTEC. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Intec Pharma by 326.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Intec Pharma by 61,948.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 367,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 366,733 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Intec Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Intec Pharma by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 600,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 456,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

