Integrated Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,530 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFM. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $455,000.

MFM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.58. 123,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,937. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

