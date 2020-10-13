Integrated Capital Management Inc. Invests $102,000 in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 53.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 29.1% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,515. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years.

