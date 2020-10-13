Integrated Capital Management Inc. Invests $106,000 in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DSU traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,746. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0711 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

Further Reading: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit