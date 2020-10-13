Integrated Capital Management Inc. Invests $106,000 in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DSU traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,746. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0711 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

