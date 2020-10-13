Integrated Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.7% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 313.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,384. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.37. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

