Integrated Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,090 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.78. 60,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,723. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

