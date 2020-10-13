Integrated Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,046 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for 4.3% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned 1.24% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,006,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 981,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,878,000 after acquiring an additional 656,140 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $13,216,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,498,000.

NYSEARCA JQUA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,641. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

