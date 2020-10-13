Integrated Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 5.2% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 569.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $282,000.

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.88. 886,589 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

