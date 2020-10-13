International Paper (NYSE:IP) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus cut International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.14.

IP opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in International Paper by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 80.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

