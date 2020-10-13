Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) is Brookstone Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,726,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,396 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 4.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $59,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 26,406 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 54,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN remained flat at $$21.87 during midday trading on Tuesday. 5,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,914. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59.

