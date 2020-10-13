Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 8.0% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $293.88. 2,858,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,355,879. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.10. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $303.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

