Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Acquired by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF makes up 5.1% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC owned 1.73% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,423,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,253,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 19,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 74,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RHS traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.88. 128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,283. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $152.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.22.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

