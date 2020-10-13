Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,209 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.95% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $83,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 178.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 340.4% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2,411.4% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.56. The company had a trading volume of 180,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,311. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06.

