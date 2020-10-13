Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Shares of RPV stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.49. 11,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,107. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.57. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.