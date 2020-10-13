Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3,905.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.54. The company had a trading volume of 220,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,882. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.62. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.