Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the quarter. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,494 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,513,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

XOM traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.24. 869,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,306,414. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

