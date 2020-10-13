Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $10.12 on Tuesday, reaching $1,579.27. The stock had a trading volume of 82,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,547. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,528.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,427.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,067.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,698.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

